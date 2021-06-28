LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Louisville woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since last Wednesday.
Louisville Metro Police say 39-year-old Sara McQuilling was last seen June 23 in the 1300 block of Lillian Avenue, which is off Taylor Boulevard near Churchill Downs in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
According to police, McQuilling's family and friends haven't heard from her since she went missing and fear for her safety. They say she has a medical condition that requires medication that she doesn't have with her.
McQuilling is five feet, five inches tall with brown eyes and auburn hair. If you see her or know where she might be, you're asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
No additional details were immediately available.
