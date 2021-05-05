LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 3-year-old Kentucky girl is missing after she walked away from her home Tuesday.
Kentucky State Police said Madlyn Clawson was last seen around 4:46 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home on Bolen Cemetery Road in the Garrett Community of Knott County in eastern Kentucky. Troopers have joined several other local agencies and K-9 tracking dogs in the search for her.
Madlyn was last seen wearing cheetah print pants with no shoes or shirt. She has medium-length blonde hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call KSP's Post 13 at 606-435-6069.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.