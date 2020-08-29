LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana are searching for a woman last seen in early August.
The New Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Rebecca Ruth Hoover. The 38-year-old woman was last seen Aug. 2 in New Albany. She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 200 pounds.
Police say there is no information to be released on Hoover's disappearance and there is "no speculation being made pertaining to her safety."
Anyone with information about Hoover or where she may be are asked to call the New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Division at 812-948-5317 or the NAPD anonymous tip line at 812-948-NAPD.
