SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Seymour Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teenager who did not come home from school Friday.
Police are working to determine where 15-year-old Deigo Ruvira was last seen and if he boarded the bus Friday. His cell phone was left at his house.
Ruvira's parents describe this behavior as "very uncharacteristic."
Ruvira was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with black letters, dark grey or blue sweatpants and white Nike shoes.
Anyone who has seen Ruvira or may know of his whereabouts is about to call the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.
