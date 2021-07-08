LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Elizabethtown woman.
According to the Elizabethtown Police Department, 31-year-old Melissa Emerick was last seen at her home on June 25. She is described as a woman of "diminished capacity" who left her home of her own accord after packing her belongings.
"This is not abnormal behavior for Emerick, as she has left her residence for prolonged periods of time in the past without contacting anyone," a news release states.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at 270-765-4125 or 1-800-597-8123. They can also visit p3tips.com.
