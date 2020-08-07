LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Shelby County, Kentucky, man.
A Golden Alert has been issued for 25-year-old Austin Rothwell.
Rothwell was last seen Aug. 6 on Ford Road in Shelbyville. He is described as a white male, 6'-1" tall, weighing 170 pounds with sandy blonde hair.
Police say Rothwell has autism, and is believed to have walked away from his home.
Anyone who has any knowledge of Rothwell's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or Shelby County Dispatch at 502-633-2323 or the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4324.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.