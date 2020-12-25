LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana have issued a statewide Silver Alert to find a missing 23-year-old man.
According to a news release, Jason Vest was last seen on Wednesday, just after 3 a.m., in Scottsburg, Indiana. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
He is described as a 23-year-old white male who is 5'-2" tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Anyone with any information on Vest's whereabouts is asked to call the Scottsburg Police Department at 812-752-4462, or call 911.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.