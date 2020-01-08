LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are looking for a missing 28-year-old woman.
The Anderson Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for Amanda R. Stabler. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.
She was last seen in a silver or white 2011-2014 sedan.
She is missing out of Anderson, Indiana, which is about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Wednesday, Jan 8, just after 4 p.m.
"She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," a news release states.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.
