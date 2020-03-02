LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With every correct answer in class, puzzle completed and picture drawn, Valley High School Senior Jonathan Greer has a support system cheering him on. It's lead by his dad, Kevin Bolin, and their bond was instant the moment they met.
That was 17 years ago, when Jonathan was just days old and when Kevin still called him a nephew.
"He wasn't being taken care of," Bolin said. "I remember one of the neighbors saying that they would hear him in there crying constantly.
"Both parents were on drugs during birth."
Child Protective Services needed to know if he'd look after Jonathan. He's done that and a lot more over the years. Not only did Bolin adopt Jonathan and care for him like any father would, he was there as medical professionals evaluated him.
"He was diagnosed with autism and ADHD when he was 4 years old," Bolin said.
He was also there when social workers told his family things they didn't want to hear.
"I remember her saying that he'll never be able to do anything on his own and that he'll never get any further than what he is right now," Bolin said. "He was probably 5 or 6 years old."
Kevin never accepted any of that. He's made it his life's mission to see Jonathan live the life he wants.
"He has the same desires that you and I have," Bolin said.
Since high school started, there's only one desire Jonathan really likes to talk about.
"I love my ROTC!" Jonathan said.
"He's just always been about the military," Bolin added. "Everywhere we go, he sees a soldier, and he salutes them."
Bolin encouraged his son to try to be a part of Valley High's ROTC program. He's been persistent and adamant about it, two traits he needed. The focus and ability to follow instructions required for ROTC were areas where Jonathan struggled. When he didn't get in, year after year, frustration started to show at school. Meltdowns happened on a regular basis.
"I would get called to school quite a few times to get him to calm down or try to get him to go home," Bolin said. "When your child hurts, you hurt."
Bolin desperately tried to figure out how to get him in. That's when he came across martial arts.
"I showed (Jonathan) a couple of videos of some karate classes, and I just said, 'Maybe we can try this, and it will teach you some discipline, and maybe that will help you with ROTC'," Bolin said.
Jonathan was really into it, even when it didn't seem all that fun.
"I really don't treat him any differently than I do anyone else in class," Sensei Daniel Thomas said of Thomas Karate Academy.
"He has to follow the rules," Bolin added. "If he doesn't, he has to do push-ups. So rather than do push-ups, he follows the rules."
Just as Bolin thought, this gave Jonathan the tools he needed, just in time for his senior year.
"I was like 'Hey Jon. Your teacher called,'" Bolin recounted. "'You're getting your ROTC uniform.' We had to peel him off the walls, because he was so excited. I probably went somewhere and hid and cried."
Now Jonathan is doing drills, push-ups, taking runs and reciting the pledge as a member of ROTC. He won the battle. His goal was met.
But, his dad knows this is just the beginning.
"It would be great to see him have a family some day and work," Bolin said.
Only then will it be mission accomplished for a father and son who aren't afraid of the fight.
