LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Armed Forces Week, and one restaurant chain is honoring veterans with a free meal.
Every year, Mission BBQ feeds vets for free to recognize their sacrifice for the country. This year, in an effort to ensure that no one is left out due to transportation issues or issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Veteran's Club, an organization that provides assistance to local vets, hand-delivered the meals.
The Veteran's Club stopped at locations such as the Salvation Army and the Shelby Recovery Center to ensure that no one was left behind.
Jeremy Harrell, founder of Veteran's Club, said his organization got involved, "to let them know there's people out in the community that care about them, that really love them, that really want to honor them, and no matter what part of life they're in, or what they're struggling with, that they're loved and cared for. And that's a bigger message than a sandwich, but the sandwich is good too right? Who doesn't love barbecue?"
Nearly 100 sandwiches were distributed.
