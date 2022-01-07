LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you were a fully-remote worker, where would you live? Missouri native, Devyn Corvington decided on Louisville.
"I used to take a lot of runs and walks during COVID, exercising outside," he said Friday. "So that did have me doing a lot of, I guess, existential thinking, you can call it."
As a Christian, he said it felt like God was pushing his life elsewhere and out of his hometown of St. Louis.
He took to Google.
"I did a lot of research online for this, and Louisville kept coming up," Corvington said.
He took one weekend trip last April, and Corvington was packed up and in Louisville by August.
All this time working remotely, so how did he go about making friends?
"I started going to church and essentially would search kind of like a 'mid 20s group,' and I found some," Corvington said. "It's like trying out different friend groups and like different Bible study groups, too."
Another tactic is always saying yes to hang out, when he could, with old and new faces.
"I play basketball at 5:30 in the mornings with a group of people because opportunity is an opportunity and just keep saying yes to as much as I can," Corvington said.
His technique proved successful.
"It was filled with a lot of anxiety, a lot of uncertainty, but a lot of bliss and courageous moments," he said.
A benefit Corvington found of working from a home is he can go make the four-hour drive to St. Louis anytime and not take any time off.
"This is something no one ever would predict to happen, especially being at our age, facing a pandemic and working from home for such a long period of time," he said. "To me, it's been kind of a Godsend and just pretty solid so far."
And while it's not his "Old Kentucky Home" just yet, he's thinking of sticking around, pandemic or not.
"That's pretty much the only way things will seem more normal is if we accept that they're not going to be normal anymore," Corvington said.
