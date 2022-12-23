LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mistake by a Metro Corrections employee may have compromised the personal information of 73 people.
Officials with Louisville's jail said the employee accidentally put a "release log" online.
The document was online for 12 hours and included names, addresses and social security numbers.
The jail is apologizing and mailing letters to the 73 people impacted.
The employee who made the mistake has since been "reeducated."
Anyone involved should watch out for fraud or identity left. If you think you're a victim, call the Federal Trade Commission or the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.
