LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senators from Indiana and Kentucky are leading a group of Republicans challenging President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate.
The challenge will be filed under the Congressional Review Act by Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell and their 47 Republican colleagues.
The Congressional Review Act is the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule.
Republican senators said the vaccine or test mandate for private employers is an overreach of federal power.
The Senate could vote on the move as early as next month.
