LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's campaign has released a new "impeachment" t-shirt that appears to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to rip up a transcript of President Trump's State of the Union address.
The shirt shows a ripped up piece of paper with the word "impeachment" written across the page.
Underneath the graphic are the words, "Game. Set. Mitch."
The shirt is available for a donation of $35 to McConnell's 2020 reelection campaign.
The shirts are available HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.