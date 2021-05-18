CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- Charlestown's brown water problems will soon see some improvements. Indiana American Water held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new temporary water filtration system.
The company says the mobile unit will provide some water quality improvement in Charlestown, which has suffered from brown water for years because of the city's aging water pipes.
"No mother should have to worry about filling a tub and it being brown. No one should have to wash their clothes in dirty water," said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine.
The company, which took over Charlestown's Water Systems in 2019, installed the mobile water filtration unit that will remove iron and manganese from the ground water source and provide some relief for those dealing with poor water.
"Having the confidence to be able to drink what comes straight out of our faucets, which is something a lot of people in the community take for granted," said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges.
Up next is construction of a new permanent water treatment facility. The design phase of the new plant is underway with plans to break ground later this summer.
"Customers deserve safe water today that is good, as high quality we can produce, without having a full treatment plant on this property," said Prine.
The company has already invested $4 million into the community's aging water infrastructure, but the new facility will provide a more long-term solution with significant improvements and will be able to expand to meet future needs.
Indiana American Water does not expect a specific rate increase for Charlestown customers because of the company's billing structure. Customers should expect an improvement in water quality soon.
"I would say give it about a week because I hear that that's when they'll start seeing some improvement especially those who filter at their homes," said Hodges.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.