LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A model train show at Southwest Regional Library will provide free entertainment for young and old through Jan. 5.
The show, from the Louisville-based K & I Model Railroad Club, features displays of a track from the 1950s and another one from the modern era. And for the littlest of train enthusiasts, a Thomas the Tank Engine layout also is being displayed.
Stan White, the club’s assistant superintendent, said club members take a traveling display to public libraries throughout the year to provide entertainment, impart history lessons and get younger folks involved with model trains.
“I think all of us kind of got the bug when we were little,” White said. “We're just fascinated with the big engines and what the trains do, so I think that carries forward into our adulthood.”
White said model trains are a great hobby, because they combine the study of history and technology with hands-on arts and crafts.
You can catch the train show Jan. 5 during the library's normal hours.
