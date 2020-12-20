LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second approved vaccine for the novel conornavirus has arrived in Louisville.
A semitruck carrying doses of the vaccine pulled into UPS Worldport around 9:50 a.m. Sunday.
JUST ARRIVED: The first semi truck carrying the Moderna vaccine arrived moments ago at UPS WorldPort. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/dKLN6iiCNC— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) December 20, 2020
The vaccine was approved for emergency use Friday. Moderna has nearly 6 million doses that are ready to start shipping.
Many of the Moderna vaccines will go to acute care hospitals across Kentucky.
In Indiana, nursing homes will be the first to get this version of a vaccine.
Officials with Operation Warp Speed said 20 million doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be delivered around the country by the end of the month.
