LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested after police say she dropped her 7-year-old child off for school but never showed up to pick him up.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Nov. 26, just after 4 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School in Charlestown, Indiana.
The principal told police that 29-year-old Amanda Mason had dropped her 7-year-old son off at the school that morning, but never arrived to pick the boy up after school.
The principal had tried to call Mason on her phone, but she didn't pick up.
The boy was taken to the Charlestown Police Department, where Child Protective Services took custody of the boy.
Police say Mason never tried to contact the school or police to check on the boy.
She was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent.
