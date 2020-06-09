LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An emotional reunion took place outside an Indianapolis hospital Monday when a mother brought her baby to see the nurse who got her through a very special delivery.
According to a report by Fox 59, the reunion took place outside Community Hospital North. Community Health Network said Shelby Quintanilla gave birth to her daughter, Journey Graham, prematurely at 27 weeks gestation. She weighed just over 2 pounds. Little Journey spent 87 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Community North.
Now, the baby is doing well. She "is a healthy, cooing, bright-eyed little girl," wrote Community Health Network.
Journey will celebrate her first birthday this Friday, and Quintanilla wanted to reunite with the nurse who helped care for her and her miracle baby, Stephanie Miller.
"I became a nurse because I had NICU babies myself, and I just wanted moms to feel comfortable and able to be safe when they had babies, and this is exactly why I'm here," Miller said.
