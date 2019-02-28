LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- A creepy character named “MoMo” is getting a lot of attention online.
Local school districts and sheriff's departments in Kentuckiana are warning parents about the MoMo Challenge, saying it encourages self-harm and even suicide in videos on social media and YouTube.
The entire thing could be a hoax, since YouTube says there's no evidence of videos promoting the MoMo Challenge. Experts say the frenzy is an important reminder to monitor what your kids are watching online.
"We see examples all the time of things that are advertised as kid friendly that are in fact not,” Dr. Katy Hopkins said.
Hopkins is a pediatric psychologist working with Norton Children's Medical Associates. She says it is critical for parents to try to see exactly what their kids are watching.
"Pre-screen things that your child is going watch,” She said, “Have pre-recorded videos that children watch rather than allow them to watch streaming content."
There's no guarantee kid friendly sites are 100 percent safe. On the YouTube Kids App, the company openly admits that inappropriate content can slip through the cracks. A clip from the app’s informational video section specifically says "we work hard to exclude content that's not suitable for kids, but we can't manually review all videos."
If your child has come across harmful or inappropriate messages, Hopkins says you should talk to them about it.
“Say hey, you know, if you ever see something on TV, or while you're watching videos or on social media that instructs you to hurt yourself or someone you need to come tell me right away."
Hopkins says communication is key to keep your kids safe.
