LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While this year's Kentucky Derby is postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 across the state and the nation, you can still celebrate a racing legend.
Monday marked Secretariat's 50th birthday. The Belmont Stakes tweeted a birthday shout out to the 1973 Triple Crown winner.
Happy, happy birthday, Big Red 5⃣0⃣ pic.twitter.com/uCPZa87XRh— Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) March 30, 2020
Happy 50th birthday to the legend 🎉The one, the only, Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/fAPkinbdy5— Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) March 30, 2020
The colt, nicknamed "Big Red," won the last leg of the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes in 1973 by a whopping 31 lengths in what's considered one of the greatest performances in sports history, making him the ninth Triple Crown winner and the first in 25 years at the time.
The iconic horse died in October 1989.
