LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana home was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.
The Monroe Township Fire Department responded to reports of a large house fire in the 1200 block of Columbus Mann Road between Sellersburg and Memphis, Indiana, sometime Sunday.
Responding firefighters found a house engulfed in flames. They had difficulty putting the fire out due to heavy winds, but the fire was extinguished with no reported injuries.
The fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.
The Tri-Township Fire Protection District and Fire Department and the Sellersburg Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
