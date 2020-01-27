LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and WXIN) -- A 1-month-old boy died in Indiana over the weekend after police said he was attacked by a dog.
When a police officer arrived on the scene Saturday in northern Lafayette, Indiana, he encountered what police described as a "pit-mixed breed dog" standing over an injured infant.
Officer Neil Cain, with the Lafayette Police Department, shot and killed the dog to protect the infant.
However, the child, Julian Connell, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Police said that before attacking the infant, the dog had been fighting with another dog, a beagle mix, inside the home. That dog was taken to a veterinary hospital.
According to a report by Fox 59, the incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Greenbush Street.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media and WXIN. All rights reserved.