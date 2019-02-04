LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 2-month-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a 2-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened just after 12 p.m. near the intersection of Blue Lick Road at Freedom Way.
Police say they believe someone was driving in a Ford Crown Victoria northbound on Blue Lick Road, when "for some unknown reason," the driver lost control and crossed into the southbound lanes of Blue Lick Road, colliding with a Nissan Rogue SUV.
The 2-month-old passenger in the SUV was injured, and taken to Norton Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Police are still investigating the crash.
