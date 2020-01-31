LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse was in the right place at the right time during a medical emergency thousands of feet in the air.
Stacy Lowe has been a nurse for three years but her medical field career began in 1993.
“I started out as an aide, and then a surgical tech, then a first assist and now a nurse,” Lowe said.
She currently works as an operating room nurse at Norton Audubon Hospital.
“I bring the patient to the room. I prepare the room with the equipment. I help anesthesia,” she said. “I've never ran the show. I've always just helped."
But that would all change one fateful day in May 2019. Lowe boarded a plane in Louisville on a trip to San Diego with a layover in Florida. An hour after taking off from Tampa, there was a medical emergency 36,000 feet in the air aboard a Southwest flight, and flight attendants were looking for help.
"No one was responding, so I just kind of stood up and was like, ‘I can try to help you,’” she said.
Months later, she recalls that day.
Lowe found a man in his 70s slumped over and unresponsive. She was now running the show. The man was moved to the aisle, and she started to work.
“I just kind of held his airway and gave him oxygen and waited it out,” she said. “I was checking his pulses and his grips, and he wasn't giving me anything.”
The man slowly began to respond, but Lowe recommended an emergency landing.
“I said, 'Well, if he's having a stroke, he only has three to four hours to get on TPA, which is something he would need to stop or reverse the signs of a stroke,'” she said.
The pilots took her recommendation and landed quickly in New Orleans. Back on the ground, she gave paramedics a full report, and that was the last time she saw the man she only knew as Larry.
“I think about him every day,” Lowe said. “And I just really hope that he's all right.”
Lowe was recently awarded the Norton Good Samaritan Award for her actions that day. She’s one of only 75 people to receive the award in more than 15 years.
“My fellow nurses, if they were in the same position, they would do the same thing,” she said.
As humble as she is kind, Lowe is thankful for the award but wishes she could have something else from that day in the sky.
“I just want to know that he’s OK," Lowe said. "I just want to know that he's OK. That would be enough."
