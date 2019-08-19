MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Construction near Highway 421 and Second Street has caused some traffic congestion in Madison, but officials say that it's worth it for what's coming.
The Project 421 Madison Gateway will widen the intersection just past the Milton Madison Bridge in Madison and bring Highway 56 into the mix. A four-way intersection with stoplights is meant to help traffic flow in what has been a clustered area.
"It's going to help with traffic flow and also the speed coming into Madison," Madison Mayor Damon Welch said. "As well as coming out of Madison, you'll be able to come right out without stopping and go right up to the bridge."
Renderings show what the area will look like, and the road work that began in April is already starting to paint a picture of what this will become.
A big reason for the project was the several sharp turns that large trucks were having to make.
"These semis that have to stop three times to get out onto Main Street, they'll be able to come right in now and come right down into Main," Welch said.
Third party contractor Beaty Construction Inc. was hired through the Indiana Department of Transportation to complete the project. It will cost around $9.5 million and be paid for by the state of Indiana.
"Many people here in Madison and Jefferson County work over in Kentucky," INDOT Spokesperson Natalie Garrett said. "It just makes it easier and safer for them to get to work every day and where they need to go."
The project is expected to be completed around August 2020. Until then, there will be detours and lane closures in the area as crews work to finish in a timely manner.
New road closures began Monday and are expected to last until Sept. 6. They include:
- Phase 1: The south side of First Street will be one-way eastbound, while the north side is constructed. Fillmore Street will be one-way westbound.
- Phase 2: The north side of First Street will be one-way eastbound, while the south side is constructed. Fillmore Street will remain one-way westbound.
Traffic during S.R. 56/Sering Street intersection construction will be maintained in two phases using temporary traffic signals.
- Phase 1A: Alternating, one-way traffic will be allowed on Sering Street/S.R. 56 through the Second Street intersection via a temporary signal. This phase will not allow access to Second Street from S.R. 56. East Second Street may be accessed by residents from Harrison Street, around the barrier wall that is currently in place. This phase is scheduled to begin August 20 and last for approximately 15 days.
- Phase 1B: Alternating, one-way traffic will be allowed from S.R. 56 to Second Street at the intersection via temporary traffic signal. This phase will not allow access to Sering Street from S.R. 56. East Sering Street may be accessed from the west. Phase 1B will begin following completion of Phase 1A and last for approximately 15 days. In addition, the east entrance to The Hillside Inn will be closed during both phases.
