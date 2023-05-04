LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monthslong lane closure in downtown Louisville could have an impact on your commute.
Starting Monday, May 8, the southbound lane of 4th Street, between Main and Market streets, will be closed.
The lane is expected to be shut down through Oct. 1, according to Louisville Downtown Partnership.
The pedestrian walk path and bike lane will remain open in the southbound lane. The pedestrian sidewalk on the northbound side of 4th Street will also stay open.
A reason for the closure was not provided.
