LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monument was unveiled at the base of the rappel tower in Fort Knox on Tuesday to honor a 30-year Army veteran.
Sergeant Major Gary P. Fortunato was drafted into the Army in 1967. When he returned, he enlisted and served tours in Vietnam, Korea and Germany over his 30-year military career.
After retiring in 1997, he joined the Patriot Battalion as a contractor where he continued to serve for another 23 years as an instructor for the Army ROTC program.
Fortunato helped train thousands of cadets overseeing the confidence course and rappel tower at Fort Knox. He built a reputation for building confidence in cadets, especially those who were struggling with fear of the rappel tower.
Fortunato passed away in 2020.
His wife and daughter were in attendance Tuesday for the unveiling of the monument that honors Fortunato.
“I don't know what he said to them, and it probably wasn't the same thing to each of them, but they all heard what they needed to get them to go," Fortunato's daughter, Judy Fortunato, said. "There was just something unique and special about him."
