LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A moped went up in flames Tuesday evening, next to a gas pump in Jeffersonville.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Marathon gas station at Hamburg Pike and Dutch Lane.
Sgt. Justin Ames, a spokesman with the Jeffersonville Fire Department, says the moped's operator left the engine running while he was adding fuel, and it caught fire.
Jeffersonville firefighters say the rider of the moped didn't shut off the engine as he was adding fuel.
That's when it burst into flames, and turned into a fireball.
Firefighters at the scene quickly extinguished the flames, and posted a video of the fire on Twitter.
Last night: #JeffFire Engine 41 & Tower 41 responded to a motorcycle on fire at a gas pump. The fire was quickly contained with no injuries. Please remember to turn off all motor vehicles when fueling. pic.twitter.com/3krUTuXAYf— Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) October 9, 2019
No one was hurt, but the moped was totaled and the gas pump was damaged. Firefighters took the opportunity to remind drivers to turn off engines on any motor vehicle when pumping gas.
