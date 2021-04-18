LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car while riding a moped near Newburg Road late Saturday night.
Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-264 west, near Newburg Road. Preliminary investigation reveals a man driving a moped was hit by a GMC Denali. The man driving the moped was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Denali was not hurt.
The westbound lanes of I-264 near Newburg were closed for at least an hour. The Traffic Unit is investigation.
