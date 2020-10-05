LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Public Schools is sending more kids back into the classroom.
Children in grades 3-6, as well as ninth-graders, returned to in-person learning Monday. Students in pre-kindergarten classes through second grade went back to school last week.
Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the plan gives sixth- and ninth-graders a chance to get acclimated to their new middle and high schools.
It also helps the district see what protocols are working and which need improvement.
Students must get their temperatures checked on buses and before getting out of cars in the school parking lot. Students are also required to wear masks, and crews will clean the classrooms, cafeterias and buses.
The rest of the students are scheduled to return to class Oct. 20.
