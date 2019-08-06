LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department said even more guns are on the streets after being stolen from cars across the city, a big problem that keeps happening.
Twenty-six cars were stolen between noon Friday and 8 a.m. Monday, LMPD said, with seven guns taken from those vehicles. LMPD said car owners are making it easy for thieves by leaving their vehicles unlocked, some with weapons inside of them.
This comes amid a recent push from several area police departments reminding citizens to stop leaving firearms in their vehicles and to look their doors.
LMPD posted a plea on Facebook in July, saying 95 weapons had been stolen from vehicles, many of them unlocked, over a 40-day period.
Jeffersontown Police and Middletown Police joined LMPD in the push to urge people to lock their cars and secure their guns after seeing a rise in car and firearm thefts in their districts.
Police are reminding people to follow the recommended 9 p.m. routine, which asks everyone to remove valuables from their vehicles, secure guns and lock cars, doors and windows.
