LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 28,255.
The Indiana State Health Department said 144 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,621. To date, 183,912 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 177,243 on Sunday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 107. Officials confirm 18 new cases in Clark County.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
