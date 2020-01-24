LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has recorded two more deaths related to the flu over the past two weeks.
According to a news release from the health department, both were elderly and suffered from underlying medical conditions.
So far, five people have died from flu complications this season, according to the news release, and there were 600 laboratory confirmed flu cases last week. That compares to 888 confirmed cases in the prior week. That's up from the number of cases reported during the same time period last year (522 and 429, respectively).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nationally an estimated 13 million people have fallen ill with the flu, with more than 120,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 reported deaths.
"Everyone age six months and older should get a flu shot," Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said in a written statement. "If you're sick, please see a healthcare provider right away. Antiviral medications may be a treatment option that can lessen your symptoms and shorten the time of your illness."
Moyer says people who get flu shots are not only protecting themselves, they're protecting others as well.
Flu shots are available at physicians' offices, pharmacies and at many grocery stores. The cost of flu shots is covered by most insurance plans, by Medicare and by Medicaid. To find a flu shot location near you click here.
