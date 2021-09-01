LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some power and air conditioning has been restored at a women's prison in Shelby County after an outage started last week.
The Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women, which is near Pewee Valley, had been without power for several days.
Lisa Lamb, director of communications at the Kentucky Department of Corrections, said the main switch gear failed at KCIW last Thursday, Aug. 26.
Generators were brought in to power lights in the facility. By Saturday, only two housing units had air conditioning.
In an update Wednesday, Lamb said the facility had received four more generators, which were operating at full capacity.
"KCIW confirmed that air conditioning is working in the kitchen, laundry, and all but one of the living units that was affected by the loss of electricity," Lamb said in an email to WDRB News. "The air conditioning in that living unit was operational last night but the air handler failed today (Wednesday)."
Maintenance staff is working to fix the failed air handler, Lamb said, adding that fans had been provided to that housing unit.
Lamb said one unit at the facility doesn't have air conditioning but didn't have it before the outage.
"Tap water, water fountains, cups and ice continue to be readily available for all inmates and staff," she said.
All of the refrigeration units used by inmates are working and each unit has hot water.
The prison suspended its uniform policy for the prisoners to allow them to wear T-shirts and shorts, which Lamb said is still in effect.
The facility houses over 680 inmates and employs more than 200 people.
