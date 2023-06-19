LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With another lane of the Sherman Minton Bridge now closed after crews found damage to the westbound lanes of the top deck this weekend, additional closures are scheduled for this week.
This Thursday, June 22, crews will be implementing lane closures for guardrail repair.
The right lane of the Interstate 64 East to Interstate 265 East ramp, as well as the I-64 East left lane near the ramp, will close around 9 p.m. Thursday and won't reopen until Friday, June 23, around 5 a.m.
At the same time Thursday, the right lane of I-64 East at the New Albany exit will close, but the exit ramp will still be accessible.
The right lane of I-64 West near mile marker 122.8, just west of New Albany, will close around 10 p.m. and won't reopen until 6 a.m. Friday.
The left lane of I-64 West, in the same area as the right lane closure, will also close around 10 p.m. and won't reopen until 6 a.m. Friday.
Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project said the closures "may or may not be in effect" for the entire time period.
The work is weather permitting, and drivers are encouraged to slow down and be aware of the changes. Officials also said to expect delays and use alternate routes when and where possible.
These closures come as crews found damage on the top deck of the bridge's westbound lanes during a directional closure of the eastbound lanes over the weekend. The eastbound lanes closed around 10 p.m. Friday, June 16, and reopened before the morning rush on Monday, June 19.
The damage was found during scheduled demolition work, and needs to be repaired before traffic can be allowed to cross.
The closure of the upper deck westbound lane means no access from I-64 West to the New Albany exit until further notice.
Because only one westbound lane, on the lower bottom deck, will be open to cross the bridge into Indiana from Kentucky during rush hour Monday afternoon, drivers are being asked to find alternate routes, including I-265.
The ongoing construction work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
The lane closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge aren't the only traffic headache drivers have to worry about this week. They're still having to detour around another big closure on a six-mile stretch of I-64 East, from Interstate 71 to the Watterson.
Crews are working to repave the road, replace guardrails and finish other work in the Cochran Tunnels. Similar work in the same area, but in the westbound lanes, finished early earlier this month. But, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it's unlikely the eastbound lanes will finish early because there's more work to be done on that side.
The interstate is expected to be closed until July 1.
