LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department called out sick Wednesday morning.
According to Sgt. Lamont Washington, a spokesman for LMPD, 27 officers had called out sick as of 7:30. Those officers are with the LMPD's 4th, 5th and 6th Divisions.
It is the second day in a row that a substantial number of police officers with the department have called in sick.
"This is a difficult and frustrating time for everyone in our community," Washington said, in a written statement. "Over the past month, officers have worked very long hours in response to the civil unrest we are experiencing."
Washington said officers from other divisions and units have been reallocated to respond to the calls of the impacted divisions.
