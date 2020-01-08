LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Louisville residents have died from the flu, raising the total number of deaths this flu season to three.
According to a news release, of the two new deaths, one of the individuals was not vaccinated, and the other's vaccination status is not known.
The previous flu death involved an elderly individual with underlying medical conditions who was not vaccinated.
Louisville had 880 laboratory confirmed flu cases last week, and 886 the prior week, according to the Louisville Metro Public Health Department. For comparison, there were 570 and 565 cases respectively for the same two-week period last year.
"It's not too late to get vaccinated if you haven't gotten the flu yet," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Public Health Department and the city's chief health strategist.
"Flu vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications. If you're sick, please see a healthcare provider right away. Antiviral medications may be a treatment option that can lessen your symptoms and shorten the time you are sick."
