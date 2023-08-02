LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in seven othher zip codes in the Louisville area.
According to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, mosquitoes with West Nile virus were found in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40213, 40217.
Last week, the Department of Public Health and Wellness reported the West Nile virus was only found in the Iroquois area.
To curb the spread of the virus and the mosquito population, mosquito fogging will start on Wednesday in the neighborhoods of Portland, Irish Hills, Audubon Park and Churchill Downs. Next week, mosquito fogging will occur in the Riverpark, Merriweather and Shelby Park areas of Louisville.
Mosquito fogging happens during early morning or early evening hours, and uses a insecticide that is "very low in toxicity and odor."
“No matter what zip code you live in, we encourage you to protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes,” Louisville’s Interim Chief Health Strategist Connie Mendel said in a news release.
So far, no human cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in Jefferson County.
To check if your area will be fogged, click here. To report mosquitoes in your neighborhood, call Metro 311 or 502-574-5000.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.