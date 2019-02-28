LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville's Metro Council consider's the city's budget trouble , more opposition is stepping up for Mayor Greg Fischer's proposed 200 percent tax hike to fund increased pension contributions.
"It's very frustrating," says Ernie Pack, who leads the "We Are Valley Station" and Kentuckiana conservative action groups on Facebook.
Pack is rallying the nearly 7,000 members in the group to speak up against Mayor Fischer's proposed tax hike. The groups protested in downtown Louisville Thursday afternoon at Jefferson Square ahead of a scheduled budget committee meeting across the street at city hall.
"Cut your own expenditures before you get into our pockets anymore," Pack said.
Fischer says Louisville faces a $65 million budget gap over the next four years, and $50 million of that is due to state-mandated increases in pension contributions for city workers. The mayor has been campaigning for support to raise the insurance tax from five percent to 15 percent.
"We know they're (firefighters) willing to give their lives for us," Fischer said at a press conference flanked by firefighters earlier this month. "The question is what is it that we're willing to do for them?"
City reports laid out drastic cuts to services like police and fire without the extra funding including closing firehouses and slashing police positions. The may says other Metro Louisville agencies including libraries, clinics and social services through Neighborhood Place locations would be reduced or eliminated.
Pack believes metro government should tap into taxes already collected and in savings.
"There's $65 million of taxpayer money that's already been collected from taxpayers sitting in the rainy day fund that they say is off limits. (Fischer) keeps going and tugging at the heart strings and using scare tactics to say what an emergency we have so lets set aside $35 million which is what our bill will be to the state in July. Lets set that $35 million now, and in the meantime, we can look for cuts," said Pack.
WDRB asked the Mayor about a delay in a one-on-one interview this week. Why not deal with that shortfall for next year and then use the whole year to come up with a strategy for pensions?
"We need revenue. We know what our problem is going to be from here, so I think the most important thing is to take a look at what short-term, mid-term, and long-term impacts would be for it, and come up with one solution at one time," Fischer said.
Louisville consistently ranks among the top 10 for highest taxed U.S. cities in financial publications. Yet Fischer contends the city is a model of efficiency and staffs the 4th lowest number of workers compared to population when evaluated against 19 peer cities.
"I reject this notion that there is bloat in city services," Fischer said.
Pack says he can easily identify places to cut.
"We spend a half-million dollars a year on bike lanes. That's bloat. There are several of us who feel this tax increase is not to cover the pension bill coming due in July as much as it is to cover the city's tail for poor money management."
The metro council is expected to vote on the proposed tax increase on March 21st. As opposition mounts the Fischer opens up to compromise.
"What I would anticipate is people are going to be identifying what's really important to them, and then we're going to have some kind of revenue, new revenue and cuts," Fischer said.
"That's what they were elected to do -- represent the people and the people's wishes," said Pack.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.