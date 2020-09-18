JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Attorneys in the second trial of accused cannibal Joseph Oberhansley presented closing arguments Friday that were briefly interrupted by several outbursts from Oberhansley.
According to court documents and testimony, Oberhansley raped and murdered Tammy Jo Blanton in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2014, inside her Jeffersonville home. He's accused of stabbing her several times before removing, cooking and eating some of her organs before he was arrested.
Oberhansley is charged with rape, murder, abuse of a corpse and burglary.
As Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull was making his final plea to the jury, Oberhansley interrupted several times, stating that Mull is wrong. Mull argued that Oberhansley raped Blanton, before stabbing her several times and cutting out her organs.
On Monday a Jeffersonville police officer testified that Oberhansley was reaching in his rear pocket as officers arrested him, and they found a combination knife and brass knuckle device in his pocket. The officer said they found Blanton's body in her bathtub, under a shower curtain.
On the stand in his own defense Thursday, Oberhansley said Blanton had been killed by two men, who were still inside the home when he arrived. He said the men knocked him out, so he grabbed a knife when he woke up because he wasn't sure if they were still there.
Oberhansley's outbursts on Friday came as Mull was addressing Oberhansley's testimony from Thursday. It wasn't the first outburst from Oberhansley: Clark County Circuit Court Judge Vicki Carmichael briefly cleared the courtroom Thursday after he began shouting as a witness testified.
Oberhansley finally calmed down, but continued shaking his head as Mull continued his closing argument.
During his closing remarks, defense attorney Bart Betteau argued that in order to prove the murder charge, prosecutors must establish that Oberhansley went to Blanton's home with the intent to kill her. He told jurors Oberhansley's purpose for visiting the home was to talk with Blanton and get his property.
Betteau also reminded the jury of crime scene pictures and medical reports presented, claiming the state's evidence does not fully prove burglary or rape.
This is the sixth day of testimony in the trial. It's being held in Jeffersonville, with jurors from Allen County, because of the publicity the case has received since 2014.
Mull says he expects the jury to return a verdict sometime Friday, but says they can take as long as they need.
Oberhansley faces life in prison if convicted.
