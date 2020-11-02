LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures begin to drop, homeless advocates are coming up with different ways to feed and house people as COVID-19 cases rise.
During a chilly fall Monday night, volunteers unloaded purple boxes onto downtown Louisville sidewalks and filled them with food.
"It's completely free for people to take what they want and leave what they can," said Pastor Tim Findley Jr. of Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center.
Ten food boxes are now placed near homeless encampments, an idea sparked by the unprecedented time we are living in.
"People have lost their jobs. People have not been able to get unemployment. It's not just the homeless population," Findley said. "You have people that are struggling right now, and while this isn't a full meal, it's something. It's something people can get and not be hungry."
According to a 2018 Louisville Homeless Census, nearly 7,000 homeless people were served in Jefferson County. It is unclear exactly where the population stands today, but the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana said its population has grown.
"We are looking at a 30% increase because of COVID, directly related to COVID," said Leslea Townsend Cronin, executive director of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana. "What we are really concerned about this year is we have an astronomically high number of people who are homeless because they weren't able to pay their rent."
The nonprofit is looking ahead and beginning to set up its White Flag shelter, which will open at a Jeffersonville Church on Nov. 15.
"We don't foresee the need to turn anybody away," Cronin said. "We will figure out a way to house them."
However, homeless advocates said because so many resources have taken a financial hit this year, they are looking toward those in their community to lend a helping hand.
"If you've been blessed, it's your responsibility to care about the next person, to love others as the Lord loves you," Findley said.
Click here for more about resources offered in southern Indiana. Click here for more about homeless outreach programs in Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.