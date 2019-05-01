More rain is expected on each new day of Kentucky Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blue skies and sunshine won't last at Churchill Downs.
WDRB meteorologists say to expect some rain if you're headed to the track for Thurby, Oaks and Derby.
While Thurby could have some scattered storms, it won't be an all-day downpour. Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg said more rain will fall every day leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
Rain is expected to fall all day Saturday.
"Oaks, Thurby, Derby, all of these ... I think it comes down to what you expect as you head out (to Churchill Downs)," Weinberg said. "I think if you get a poncho, you'll probably still enjoy yourself. If you go out there with no rain gear, I think there's a real risk that you may not have a great time."
The infield should be OK on Thurby, but it'll be sloppy by the weekend.
Taylor Wyatt, who is going to Oaks, is planning around the wet forecast.
"I think the whole plan for everybody is ponchos and rain boots," she said.
Umbrellas are not allowed inside the track, so bring a poncho or rain jacket.
Local hat shops suggest wrapping big hats and fascinators with plastic rain ponchos.
As for shoes, maybe trade your nicest heels for something else.
