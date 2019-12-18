LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More old seats from old Cardinal Stadium will be installed as new benches at bus stops in the Highlands.
Crews will install 17 benches, mostly along Bardstown Road and Barret Avenue, on Thursday.
Metro Councilman Brandon Coan, who represents District 8, partnered with the Urban Design Studio at U of L to rescue 120 old seats from the landfill.
"It's elevating Public Transit as, not the last resort, but should be something everyone should enjoy and be comfortable when they take the bus," Patrick Piuma, one of Coan's partners through Urban Design Studio, told WDRB News in September.
