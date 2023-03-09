LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,000 people in the Louisville area were still waiting for crews to restore power Thursday morning, six days after fierce winds toppled nearly 800 utility poles, causing more than 397,000 customers to lose electricity.
Crews with LG&E and KU, along with hundreds of workers from other states, spent Thursday morning working to restore power to homes still without electricity. It was a monumental undertaking after the March 3 storm downed more than 3,450 power lines and toppled nearly 780 utility poles. It was one of the most damaging weather events in 20 years.
A message on LG&E's website thanked customers for their patience and understanding.
"As our crews safely complete the most tedious and time-consuming final restoration of our few remaining customers -- many of whom live in neighborhoods that suffered the worst damage -- we want to express again how grateful we are for our customers' patience and understanding," the website says.
LG&E encourages those still without power to continue checking their location on its outage map for the latest estimates on when it will be restored. To access the map, click here.
