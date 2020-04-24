LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky is getting more than $1.7 billion to help deal with the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The federal funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — or the CARES Act.
The state can use the money to provide COVID-19 testing and treatment, buy more personal protective equipment and to pay health care and public safety officials.
The money can also be used to expand services, such as food delivery and distance learning, and to provide grants to small businesses.
President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law in late March.
