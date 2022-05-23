LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 10,000 pounds of medications was collected last week in Kentucky during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The Louisville Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration said 10,307 pounds of medications were dropped off in Kentucky.
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an important part of DEA’s efforts to fight the overdose epidemic and save lives,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.
More than 107,000 people died from a drug overdose last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, in the Louisville Division — which covers West Virginia and Tennessee — more than 18,200 pounds of drugs were collected last week.
“At a time when American drug overdose deaths are at record numbers, anything we do to make our communities safer can make a difference," said Todd Scott, special agent in charge of the Louisville Division.
