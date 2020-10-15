LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 Centre College students are now in quarantine because of the coronavirus.
According to the college's COVID-19 dashboard, 102 students are in quarantine — compared to just seven earlier this week.
There have been 20 positive tests on campus since the beginning of August, seven of which came in the last week, college officials said.
"I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that we double down on all of the health precautions we must abide by on a daily basis to stem this tide," college President Milton Moreland said in a campuswide email Wednesday.
The number of students in isolation has more than doubled this week, from four to nine, according to the dashboard.
However, Center College's positivity rate remains low, at less than 1%.
