LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 shots were fired during a confrontation near Louisville's extreme park Sunday morning that killed a 20-year-old Louisville man and injured four others.
During a news conference, Lt. Donnie Burbrink from the Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit said at least 100 people were reported on North Clay and Liberty streets about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, when shots rang out.
When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. One, who died at the scene, was identified Monday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Keith Cortez Malone Jr.
The other two shooting victims were taken by ambulance to University Hospital. Two other shooting victims were taken to the hospital by private means for injuries police said were not life-threatening. Two have been released from the hospital. The other two remain hospitalized, but the condition of the two was not released.
Burbrink said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Or calls can be made directly to the LMPD Homicide Unit at 502-574-7055.
