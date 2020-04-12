LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Easter Sunday turned out to be quite the gift for hundreds of people in Louisville.
While many people across the world could not be with friends and family due to social distancing guidelines, a dozen local businesses in Louisville wanted to do what they could to share some love.
Local restaurants such as Hot Buns food truck, The Celtic Pig, and FUEL Meal Prep set up a drive-up meal distribution center on Fern Valley Road. Other companies such as Chef Space Kentucky stepped in to make sure everyone in line had Easter meals to take home.
“When we are all in business we’ve got friendly competition and friendly rivalry but when part of our family is hurting, we are all hurting,” Devon Rosenblatt, FUEL Meal executive chef, said.
Each business made one of its signature items including shepherd’s pie, chicken street tacos and protein boxes with eggs and peppers.
Hundreds of meals were given out in the first 45 minutes.
The chefs say their business is a brotherhood – one that has been severely hurt by the COVID-19 virus.
“The whole foundation of Louisville has been dropped out from under us, we need to stand up since we have the ability to do so and come together and say 'everyone gets food,'” said Rosenblatt.
Those who drove up to receive the meals were extremely grateful for what they called “a blessing.”
“It’s a great thing for Easter Sunday for a lot of families,” said Regina Prater, who arrived with a friend. “I’m alone. She’s alone. It’s hard on us.”
The restaurants involved knew the demand would be great and they were up for it. The masks and gloves were on, the music was cranked, and so was the love.
“They are dancing and loving what they are doing and that is so precious to see people having a good time ... you don’t get to see that, anymore,” said Prater.
Donation organizers hope to have a similar drive-up meal distribution center at a location closer to downtown Louisville in the next few weeks.
